Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner Has 10,100+ 5-Star Reviews and It's on Sale for $10

With so many celebrity makeup lines out there, but Lady Gaga's brand Haus Laboratories stands out with some amazing products. From the incredibly popular, long-lasting Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner to the game-changing Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon, the superstar has really come through with some revolutionary products. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free. This is a great time to shop because there's a major 50% off sale.
There's really something for every look you can imagine from the Huas Labs line. If you want an all-out glam look, these are the products you need. If you prefer a more subtle vibe, these are the long-lasting products that you need to survive a long day. No matter what you're going for, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga comes through with high-quality products that you will use on repeat. Here are some of the most-loved items from the brand along with some super-enticing reviews from fans.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 50% off Deals
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
If you're going to check out just one product from Haus Laboratories, the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner is an absolute must-have! This eyeliner is easy to apply with its flexible, precise microtip. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes in black and brown with a devoted following, which includes 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of those products that keep selling out over and over.
A fan declared, "It's like bullet proof eyeliner! This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it's AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, 'stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one. The applicator portion is really sturdy, and is easy to use."
Another shopper said, "I tried all kinds of liquid eyeliner. I've been doing a cat eye for the last 12 years so I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to quality liner. THIS IS QUALITY. The pigmentation on this is amazing. It's only black and the liquid comes out easily from the brush — no need to press hard on the tip to produce more. The brush itself is a soft and long felt so it's easy to maneuver the pen without having to pull on your lid. And it doesn't budge!! It will stay on the whole day, greasy eyelids and all."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss
The Le Riot Lip Gloss delivers high shine without feeling heavy. This comfortable-to-wear gloss comes in 31 shades. Each shade has photos of models with different skin tones so you can get a better idea of how the gloss will look on you. They're beautiful on their own and as a finish over a matte color. This gloss has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the lip gloss gushed, "I'm never buying another brand of lip gloss ever again. I have this now in two colors and I love the fact that it's not super sticky, but mainly I'm obsessed with how it makes my lips look so much fuller."
Another said, "I own 5 different Haus Le Riot lip glosses, and I love them all. The bottom line is that they do everything a good lip gloss should; the colors can all be built up, or worn sheer, they're moisturizing, and while they have just enough slip, they don't need to be reapplied every half hour.
I've tried other glosses at every price point, and these are by far, the best (speaking of the price, given what some drugstore brands cost these days, I think Haus' prices are MORE than fair, especially given the quality of what you're getting!). Don't hesitate. Try Le Riot Lip Gloss. You'll love it too."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon
A long-lasting, matte lipstick that actually feels comfortable!? Yes, it does exist! This one feels creamy on the lips, but it dries down to a matte color. It feels incredibly lightweight and the color is super buildable. It's available in 22 shades. This one has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper divulged, "This is my first HAUS Labs purchase and I am floored. I am a die hard liquid matte lipstick user, but I am being converted by this lip crayon. The texture is out of this world. I feel like I could wear it all night and not need to touch it up. I appreciate the crayon form as it allows me to line my lips before filling. Photos were taken with no filter applied in front of a white led vanity mirror light. I am wearing the shade 1950, a classic red. Now I need to buy them all!!!"
Another declared, "This is a revolutionary makeup product that everyone needs! Easy application that feels hydrating on the lips for HOURS and the color payoff is amazing. I feel like this will make liquid lipstick a thing of the past!" A third shopper said, "Smooth application and endless color! I love this lip crayon.. I have had so many others and this one tops them all! Smooth on the lips and pure pigment!"
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga RIP Lip Liner
Yes, this is technically a lip liner, but you can also fill in the lip completely for all-over color. It is waterproof, long-lasting, and highly-pigmented with a demi-matte finish. This comes in 16 shades. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This lip liner was the first "expensive" lip liner I have ever purchased. Being a lady Gaga fan I have been searching for an opportunity to try her products and I needed a good brown lip liner! This is the best I have ever tried. It did not smear and stayed perfect through me chugging a protein shake, patting my lips to remove the protein and then even wearing a mask! My lip liner is still in place and looking great! This is a must buy and if your contemplating it because of the price. Just do it!"
Another raved, "The Haus of Gaga liner (I started with Myth) goes on smoothly, stays all day, and basically is a Boyz II Men song in a lip liner. It's gonna be with you all day, all night, and it's gonna make you feel so good."
A third shopper shared, "Purchased one and went back for three more. They go on super smooth, great rich color and lasts a long time. Work from home and on video calls all day so I wanted something well defined but not over the top. These are really great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Four-Way Shadow Palette
These eyeshadow quads are available in 9 color combinations. The set includes shadows with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that are easy to build and blend.
"I love how easy it is to apply and to layer these shadows. Very smooth application, very long lasting, but very gentle on my fragile eye area skin! High quality for a good price," a customer shared.
Another raved, "Absolutely LOVE these shadow quads by HAUS! They are so smooth and creamy with little fallout and the color scheme is just beautiful. Perfect for yourself or as a gift!"
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Head Rush Blush Duo
Instead of searching for complementary blush and highlighter shades, get this duo. These powders melt into your skin for a soft, creamy finish. These duos come in 14 color combinations.
A happy shopper raved, "I LOVE this!! I have about a dozen blushes and bronzers and since receiving this one ... the rest have been abandoned. Lady Gaga and Haus Labs have IT!!!! Great pigmentation with just the right amount of sheerness, super flattering, lasting wear (ahem: longevity) beautiful shimmer and plenty of product. F-A-V-E!!! Get some."
Another said, "This duo is amazing! The shades are very pigmented and they are long lasting. I love that I can carry these essentials with me without having to look for a mirror because is already attached too."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Love for Sale Shadow Palette
Get your glam on with these 18 eyeshadows. The buildable shadows come in matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes.
A customer shared, "This palette is absolutely gorgeous. The topper shade do I love you is the smoothest shade I've ever had, the picture doesn't do it justice. The mattes are velvety and no fall out. The shimmers and metallics pay off as well."
Another said, "This palette has such beautiful colors and lasted very long when worn - not to mention that this is a large palette! I used it for my wedding this past weekend and got lots of compliments on my look and it lasted the entire event even and only faded a bit when I was sweating and dancing for hours."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The Edge Precision Brow Pencil
Use this precise brow pencil to create natural hair-like strokes. Just brush up the brows with an attached spoolie, then fill in the brow with the pencil and blend it with the spoolie. This eyebrow pencil comes in 13 shades ranging from blonde to dark.
An enthusiastic shopper raved, "I have been looking for a good eyebrow pencil for years. I was fairly happy with Chanel, but this pencil knocks it out of the park. The color is perfect and the pencil tip is fine enough to create a natural looking brow. There is a brush on the other end to even it all out. Who knew you could get so excited about an eyebrow pencil?!
Another said, "Best brow pencil I've ever used. It's thin enough to create detail, but sturdy enough that it won't break when pressure is applied. I will continue to purchase it. On a side note the eyeliner is also great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
You need this unique lip oil in your life. It's supremely hydrating and it melts down into a "true-to-you" tint that is long-lasting. The more you put on the more pigmented it looks. These lip oils are available in 5 buildable shades.
A shopper raved, "Love it! Light and not sticky. Actually does hydrate lips and leaves a very pretty finish. The oil dries down and leaves the stain behind. I definitely see myself using every day!"
Another said, "I love how the color changes to your skin tone, and when gloss wears off, it leaves a stain to your lips, so always have color. Fabulous." A fan of the product said, "Best lip oil I've ever tried. Haus labs continues to release the best products."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
This is a fallout-free, smear-proof, multidimensional liquid eyeshadow that is incredibly long-lasting. There are 13 shimmer shadows and 4 metallic colors. Just shake to activate the pigment before directly applying to the eyelid. Layer on more shadow to amplify the pigment.
"Absolutely love this product. Super easy to apply for days when you want to look glamorous but not actually put much effort into it. The wand is perfectly shaped so that you can even place it on after mascara so long as you're careful! This shade in particular, starlight is the perfect no makeup makeup look that I was going for. This with a tinted moisturizer and mascara makes you look put together but takes practically no effort. I haven't noticed any creasing on me and it dries quickly down to a powder so it stays on comfortably all day," a customer said.
Another shopper shared, "This is easily the best liquid glitter eyeshadow I've ever tried and I've tried A LOT. honestly I think this is even better than STILA because for me stila seemed way thicker and would crease on me but this product never does. also there's never any fallout. I wear this everyyyyday because it's sooo easy and i get sooo many compliments. definitely buy one if you're thinking about it because it's great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Haus of Collections: Liquid Eyeshadow, Lip Liner Pencil, and Lip Gloss Set
This three piece set is a great introduction to the brand. You can wear these products on their own or layered together in many combinations. This set comes in 13 color combinations and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the set said, "Loved all 3. I ordered assuming I'd return it. I figured I'd try it out. Was fantastic. The lip liner is soft and easy to apply. It's perfect to wear alone or with the gloss over it. I don't generally use liquid eyeshadow. This was fantastic. Very blendable and easy to apply. Beautiful shimmer and sparkle. So great! The lipgloss lasts and is beautiful. I'm ultra picky and predominantly use MAC or urban decay only. I hate most celebrity lines. I disliked the kat von D makeup line after trying it multiple times. This Lady Gaga makeup is great looking and worth the price!"
Another shared, "I am so pleased with these products! The lip gloss feels great on and the color is perfect for me. It looks great with my skin tone and even has the effect of making my teeth appear whiter... and yet the lip gloss almost looks like my natural lip color... like me but better. I really can't get over it. I had been nervous to order when I couldn't test the color first but the pictures of so many skin tones finally convinced me to give this a go. The texture feels good to wear to. The eyeshadow has similarly wowed me. I love how it goes on and blends like a powder and how easy it is to adjust the color intensity. All this said by a makeup newbie who doesn't wear it often. I feel like it just got a lot more attainable."
