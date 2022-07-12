How The Bachelorette Pulled Off Having 2 Leading Ladies

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

An unprecedented season of The Bachelorette got off to an unprecedentedly awkward start.

After all, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes for the entire season, Bachelor Nation was left with plenty of logistical questions.

Namely, in the immortal words of host Jesse Palmer: "How is this all going to work?"

Well, for starters, a bit uncomfortably!

It was clear that both Gabby and Rachel—who formed a bond during Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor—were very excited to be there. Once the eligible men started to arrive, it became clear that many of them were excited about one thing in particular: talking about Clayton!

There were (bad) jokes about Clayton, there was Ryan who dressed up as a clown and called himself Clayton, there was even a four-person youth choir who sang an original song about Clayton. It was a lot.

"These guys keeping bringing up Clayton," Rachel said. "I think Gabby and I are okay with not hearing Clayton's name again tonight."

The most awkward introduction, however, belonged to John from Nashville, who got Gabby and Rachel's names mixed up.

"I messed up their names," John said. "I think that's a great first impression. Actually, it's a terrible first impression, but it's a big impression."

Whatever you need to tell yourself, John!