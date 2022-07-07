Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twin Babies With Shivon Zilis

Watch : Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby No. 2

The way Elon Musk sees it, he's doing his part to help the planet by becoming a father of 10.

On July 6, Business Insider reported that the Tesla CEO, 51, welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November, citing court documents. While Elon has yet to confirm the rumor, he offered a rare glimpse inside his growing family tree.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he tweeted on July 7, seemingly referencing the news about his twins. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

"Mark my words," Elon continued, "they are sadly true."

He also told Page Six in an article published July 7 that he hopes to have "as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father."

While the CEO of Space X is keeping the details surrounding his twins under wraps—such as their names, sex and birthdate—Business Insider published court documents that said the babies were born in Austin, Texas, where Elon currently resides.