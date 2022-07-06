Nick Cannon Sends a Message to "All of My Kids" in Freestyle Rap

Freestylin' for the family.
During a recent appearance on Power 106 FM, Nick Cannon launched into a freestyle rap dedicated to his children and their mothers.
"I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is," he began his impromptu performance, shared to Instagram on July 5. "Your mama a blessing, no question she is."
During the rap, the dad-of-seven addressed the public perception of his family dynamics, vowing that his kids will always get along even if their mothers don't.
"She scared of public opinions and public affairs, but f--k what they talking about, f--k if we care," he continued. "All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas are not in agreeance. Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance."
He added, "Cannon's the name and they can achieve it."
While the mothers may not always see eye-to-eye, the 41-year-old also praised each of the them for "birthing his babies" and dealing with all the "emotions and madness" that go along with it.
Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa.
He welcomed his seventh child, son Zen, with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but he died from brain cancer five months later.
In April, Cannon revealed he is expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi later this year.
De La Rosa is also currently pregnant, and while she has yet to confirm the paternity of her baby, Cannon previously hinted he was adding to his brood.
"The stork is on the way," Nick revealed on the Lip Service podcast on June 7. "If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was…wait 'til 2022! Y'know, there was a lot of kids last year."
That seems to be just fine by De La Rosa. The 31-year-old got candid about her family during an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked how she feels about her kids having many siblings.
"Omg, yess!!" De La Rosa replied on July 5. "I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY! I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins!!"
She continued, "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is cool to me."