Does Pregnant Bre Tiesi Consider Her Relationship With Nick Cannon Polygamy? She Says...

Watch : Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Bre Tiesi isn't worried about putting a label on her romance with Nick Cannon.

As for how the pregnant model—due soon with a baby boy—would define her relationship, Bre says she is simply focused on her own bond with the TV host. When asked during the June 21 episode of the Know for Sure podcast, if she would consider their relationship a form of "polygamy," or an "open relationship," she responded, "This is our relationship and what you do outside of that, is what you do outside of that."

She continued, "I‘m only worried about my family, I'm only worried about my home. All of my needs are met at the end of the day. Everything is respectful. Everything is honest."

Although this will be Bre's first child, Nick shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott's son 5-month-old Zen, died from brain cancer in December.