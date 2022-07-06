RHOBH's Kyle Richards Clarifies Comments on Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke Amid Backlash

Kyle Richards is once again setting the record straight on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behavior.
Sneak peek clips of the July 6 episode showed the O.G. Housewife accusing Sutton Stracke of lying about her two previous miscarriages. Then, she's seen laughing at Erika Jayne for cursing out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax. Now, Kyle is defending herself, explaining in an Instagram comment that she wasn't laughing about Erika telling Jax to "get the f--k out," but rather Erika's "drunken, ridiculous behavior"—a claim she's doubling down on.
"I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well," Kyle wrote in an Instagram Story July 5, referencing the RHOBH scene in which she told Dorit Kemsley that Erika's rant was funny even though it shouldn't have been. "When I said it's not funny, but it's funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not."
Kyle continued, "I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that. We are all parents and certainly wouldn't want anyone speaking to any of our children like that."
Returning to the subject of Erika's state of mind, Kyle explained that the group "had never seen Erika drink like that" until their recent cast trip to Mexico. "So, this was new behavior that we were seeing," she added. "I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimalized."
In the same Instagram Story series, Kyle addressed her exchange with Sutton. As the RHOBH clip showed, Diana Jenkins shared she suffered a pregnancy loss, leading Sutton to mention her own miscarriages. However, Kyle immediately challenged this, telling Sutton, "I love you, but this feels like bulls--t...You're going to say you lost two babies, out of the blue?"
But according to Kyle's July 5 post, it didn't take long for her to apologize to Sutton. "When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn't letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through," Kyle wrote. "I had obviously had a few drinks and didn't express myself clearly and I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether."
She continued, "When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot."
Kyle added that Sutton accepted her apology and they have since moved on.
Sutton, for her part, has yet to acknowledge the matter on social media. As for Garcelle, she tweeted that she never knew about Kyle, Dorit and their husbands laughing about Erika's behavior.
Garcelle also made what she called "an appreciation post" for Jax and her other two sons, Jaid and Oliver (the latter of which Erika also spoke to in the RHOBH preview, but in a much more flirty manner). "You boys make me so proud," Garcelle wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "You are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)