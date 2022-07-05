Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted on 2 Separate Outings During 4th of July Weekend

Watch : Chris Rock's Mom SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Live from Santa Monica, it's Chris Rock and Lake Bell.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the Boston Legal actress were spotted hanging out together twice over 4th of July Weekend, first grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi on July 2 before stepping out for lunch in the same neighborhood the following day.

For their night out, Chris donned a white long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and brown dress shoes, while Lake rocked head-to-toe black in a crop top, high-waisted jeans and mules. An eyewitness told E! News that the duo held hands when they arrived at the Italian restaurant, but kept things low-key throughout the evening.

The two then seemingly continued to keep a low-profile when they had lunch at the nearby Coast Restaurant on July 3. As pictured in a photo published by TMZ, Chris kept things casual in a baseball hat as he ate with Lake⁠, who was sporting a white T-shirt⁠, at a table.