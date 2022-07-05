Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted on 2 Separate Outings During 4th of July Weekend

Live from Santa Monica, it's Chris Rock and Lake Bell.
The Saturday Night Live alum and the Boston Legal actress were spotted hanging out together twice over 4th of July Weekend, first grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi on July 2 before stepping out for lunch in the same neighborhood the following day.
For their night out, Chris donned a white long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and brown dress shoes, while Lake rocked head-to-toe black in a crop top, high-waisted jeans and mules. An eyewitness told E! News that the duo held hands when they arrived at the Italian restaurant, but kept things low-key throughout the evening.
The two then seemingly continued to keep a low-profile when they had lunch at the nearby Coast Restaurant on July 3. As pictured in a photo published by TMZ, Chris kept things casual in a baseball hat as he ate with Lake, who was sporting a white T-shirt, at a table.
Their outing comes almost two years after Lake announced her divorce with tattoo artist Scott Campbell. In a statement shared on her Instagram at the time, the Surface star vowed that she and Scott "will continue to be parental comrades in arms" for daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5, despite ending their seven-year marriage.
As for Chris? He was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he shares daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. The couple separated in 2014 following 18 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016. The comedian then dated CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, though they split in 2020, per Page Six.
In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Chris reflected on his divorce and shared how he hoped to use it as a point of "reset" in his life. "I was a piece of s--t," he shared, adding, "I wanna find some peace, 'cause people usually find that peace in a horrible time."
However, Chris found himself caught up in drama this year when he was slapped on the Oscars stage by Will Smith over a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her years-long struggles with alopecia. The televised incident led to a 10-year ban from all Academy events for Will, who has since issued a public apology to Chris for the incident.
Recently, Jada said that her "deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," adding, "With the state of the world today, we need them both—and we all actually need one another more than ever."