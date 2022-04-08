Will Smith Reacts to His 10-Year Ban From Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Watch : Will Smith RESIGNS From Academy After Oscars 2022 Slap

Will Smith is speaking out after the Academy issued him a 10-year ban from all of their events for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On April 8, board members from the Academy announced that the King Richard star will "not be permitted to attend any events or programs, in person or virtually," including future Academy Awards, as disciplinary action for the altercation. Calling Smith's behavior at the March 27 ceremony "unacceptable and harmful," the organization said their latest ruling "is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy."

In response to the ban, Smith shared in a statement to E! News, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

News of the ban comes one week after the 53-year-old resigned from the Academy, thereby forfeiting his ability to vote in future Oscars.