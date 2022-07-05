Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Baby No. 2

Once Upon a Time...Quentin Tarantino became a father of two.

The Pulp Fiction director welcomed a daughter with wife Daniella Pick over the Fourth of July weekend. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022," the pair told People in a statement, "a little sister to Leo, their first child."

The Oscar winner's rep confirmed to E! News in February that the couple had another bundle of joy on the way, exactly two years after Daniella gave birth to their son Leo. And although it may seem like Quentin chose his son's moniker after working with actor Leonardo DiCaprio over the years, he confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year that actually wasn't the case.

"We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," Tarantino told host Jimmy Kimmel in June 2021. "There's nothing wrong with that but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."