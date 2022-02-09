Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Quentin Tarantino Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Quentin Tarantino is going to become a father again.

The 58-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick, 38, are expecting their second child, his rep confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Their baby will join big brother Leo, who will turn 2 later this month.

News of the couple's upcoming arrival was first reported by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which stated that the singer is due to give birth in the coming months. The sex of the couple's second child was not revealed.

The filmmaker and Pick, daughter of Israeli music legend Svika Pick, married in 2018 in their home in Beverly Hills, Calif. For the past two years, they have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel, where Tarantino's wife gave birth to Leo in late February 2020.

"We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," Tarantino said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last June. "There's nothing wrong with that but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."