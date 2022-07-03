Halsey Suffered 3 Miscarriages Before Welcoming Baby and Says "Abortion Saved My Life"

Watch : Halsey CLAPS BACK to Defend Pro-Choice Concert Speech

For Halsey, giving birth to their first child after suffering multiple pregnancy losses did not lessen their support of abortion rights.

The singer, whose son Ender turns 1 this month, detailed their experiences in an op-ed published in Vogue on July 1, a week after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized the constitutional right to abortion in the United States for nearly 50 years.

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no," Halsey wrote. "In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it."

The 27-year-old had previously spoken out publicly about one of their past miscarriages, saying they suffered one while on tour in 2015. In their Vogue op-ed, the singer wrote that that they "miscarried three times" before their 24th birthday, adding, "It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy."