Tom Cruise Sends This Cake to Celebrity Friends Every Year: Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett & More

Tom Cruise is known for many things, like doing his own stunts and flying planes, but did you know about the Tom Cruise cake? Well, technically, it's the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, CA. However, it has reached legendary status thanks to Tom Cruise, who sends out these delicious cakes every year to his friends and colleagues including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett, James Corden, Kirsten Dunst, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon, and Rosie O'Donnell.
At the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022, Jon Hamm told Dish Nation's Andrew Freund, "I was on the list pre-Maverick, so I'm very happy," when he was asked about making the Tom Cruise Cake List. Miles Teller gushed, "The coconut cake is very good. I have one in my fridge right now."
In a 2019 interview with Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon explained, "Tom Cruise will send you a cake during the holidays. Cobie gushed, "I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March. Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good. I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."
"I love sugar, but I can't eat it when I'm training. So, I send it to everyone. I sent it to the stunt team." Tom told James Cordon and Angela Bassett in 2018. That Tom Cruise Cake list is definitely a sign that you've made it. Angela joked, "But, only I ate it," when Tom mentioned sending one to the actress and her husband Courtney B. Vance, who unfortunately didn't get a slice of the iconic dessert.
"He gives me this cake every Christmas. We call it the Cruise Cake. It's just this coconut cake. It's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life," Kirsten Dunst raved on The Graham Norton Show in 2016. Rosie O'Donnell dedicated a 2021 Instagram post to this holiday gift.
You may not be on the Tom Cruise Cake List, yet, but you can order the legendary dessert from Goldbelly in the meantime.
Doan's Bakery White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake
This coconut cake has chunks of sweet white chocolate, cream cheese frosting, and it's covered in toasted coconut flakes. This pillowy cake serves 12 to 16 people.
It ships frozen with dry ice. When it arrives, put it in your fridge or the freezer. The cake lasts 5 days in the refrigerator and up to 4 months in the freezer. If you want to enjoy the dessert right away, just remove the packaging and allow the cake to thaw at room temperature.
Celebrities aren't the only people raving about this iconic cake. Check out these rave reviews from Goldbelly shoppers.
Doan's Bakery White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake Reviews
A shopper raved, "Got a 'Tom Cruise' cake from Doan's Bakery in CA. Cake arrived on time and was in perfect condition due to dry ice. Thawed and cake was perfect. Whole process: from ordering to eating was flawless. Thanks Goldbelly! From a happy customer."
Someone else shared, "The entire experience was awesome! Delivered on time. The cake was absolutely delicious and worth the wait and cost!"
A customer raved, "I loved every minute of my purchase..I ordered a fun cake for my easter weekend but I was invited to an engagement party and the groom-to-be loves coconut so I gave the cake away...it was a hit on Friday night...I sure wish I had a slice of it right now....I'm so proud of your services and your product choices..God bless your hearts and may all our bellies be happy too.....it was a joy to give away my cake for such a sweet night...I'm grateful and thankful."
A fan of the cake reviewed, "Everything. Astonishingly good, unexpectedly good. We got a cake from across the country and it arrived in perfect condition and was phenomenal. Costly but: Worth every dollar. Will be ordering more through the service."
"It was delivered on time. Wrapped very well. My daughter was thrilled with the cake. It is such a treat to order things from across the states and see what different businesses are famous for," a Goldbelly customer explained.
"Everything was on time & held up extremely well! And oh so delicious!!! Thanks for making one very happy family," a shopper reviewed.
