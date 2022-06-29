These Top Gun-Inspired Styles Take Our Breath Away

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Maybe it's just our ego writing checks our body can't cash, but we think we've done a pretty good job of rounding up the best styles for channeling Top Gun style. Maverick might have the need for speed up in the air, but we've found styles that are ready for you to wear here on Earth.
Sure, it has been over 30 years since the release of the original Top Gun, but that classic, all-American aviator style will always be on-trend. When we think of Tom Cruise, his iconic role as Maverick always comes to mind, and you can't picture Top Gun's main character without his white t-shirt, army green bomber jacket, and classic aviator sunglasses.
In Top Gun: Maverick, the movie's sequel, we're introduced to Jennifer Connelly's Penny and Miles Teller's Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw who each have their own individual style that we can't wait to recreate. Penny, who was referenced in the first movie when Maverick is scolded for "a history of high-speed passes over five air control towers and one admiral's daughter," channels the "coastal grandmother" trend while living on the coast and sailing her boat.
From aviator sunglasses worn in the movie to cable-knit sweaters and perfectly classic blue jeans, scroll below to take everyone's breath away in these aviator and coastal-chic styles.
Livhò Sunglasses for Men Women Aviator Polarized Metal Mirror UV 400 Lens Protection
Channel Maverick's effortlessly cool look with these $11 aviator sunglasses.
Levi's 90's 501 Jeans
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's blue jeans, a staple in the Top Gun wardrobe.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Penny knows how to rock a button down. Whether you're tucking this into your jeans or throwing it over your bikini as a cover-up, this is the perfect $20 style for summer. Luckily, it comes in 22 colors.
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat Zip Up Outerwear Windbreaker with Pockets S-XXL
Throw on this army green bomber jacket and you're ready for take-off.
Ray-Ban RB3025 Metal Aviator Sunglasses + Vision Group Accessories Bundle
In the seven months after the premiere of the first Top Gun, sales of aviators reportedly went up by 40%. These Ray-Bans are the exact style worn by Tom Cruise in the movie. They've never really gone out of style, but we think this will be the sunglass style of the summer.
COOFANDY Men's Hawaiian Floral Shirts Cotton Linen Button Down Tropical Holiday Beach Shirts
Miles Teller can do no wrong, but we can't stop thinking about him in his Hawaiian shirt when he first comes on-screen in the second Top Gun.
We The Free The Perfect Tee
Everyone needs the perfect, classic white t-shirt to pair with blue jeans. Throw this under your bomber jacket for a Top Gun-inspired outfit.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
This navy blue cable knit sweater looks similar to the one Penny wears while sailing with Maverick.
Avec Les Filles High Waist Cropped Mom Jeans
Penny stays on-trend and channels the "coastal grandmother-chic" style when she pairs her cable knit sweater with white jeans. These jeans from Nordstrom Rack are 59% off.
VamJump Womens Casual 3/4 Sleeve Elastic Drawstring Waist Jumpsuits Rompers with Pockets
Flight suit up in this chic jumpsuit that gives us all the aviator vibes.
Ray-Ban Rb3136 Caravan Square Sunglasses
Here are the sunglasses Miles Teller wears in the movie, another version of Tom Cruise's Ray Bans.
Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket (Standard & Plus Sizes)
This navy blue Levi's bomber jacket looks similar to the one Jennifer Connelly was photographed wearing on set of Top Gun: Maverick.
Boat and Tote®, Open-Top
We can totally see Penny sporting this fan favorite L.L.Bean tote when she goes sailing.
Remove Before Flight Key Chain - Red/White 1pc by Rotary13B1
If you really want to channel aviator style, throw this "Remove Before Flight" key chain on your bag or keys. It's also the perfect $9 gift for the Top Gun fan in your life.