Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Says Her Signature Accessory is Just $8

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards understands the impact of a signature look. The Bravo star is known for her love of caftans. The blazer with jeans has become another one of her go-to ensembles. No matter what clothes she's wearing, you'll always catch Kyle accessorizing with some elegant hoop earrings.
Kyle described hoops as her "signature" during an Amazon stream. She insisted, "You just can't live through life without a pair of gold hoops." And, here's the best part about Kyle's style suggestion: it's actually a super affordable find. The hoop earrings that Kyle recommends are just $8. Plus, they have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle also shared her Amazon must-haves for a comfortable flight, vacation dresses, swimsuits (with matching cover-ups), sandals, and beach bag must-haves. You may not be invited to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but Kyle's packing suggestions will make you feel like a Bravolebrity during your next vacation.
TL;DR: here are Kyle Richards' most-popular Amazon picks.
1. Anker Portable Charger- 44,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Kindle With a Built-in Front Light- 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. FullSoft 3 Pack Womens Leggings- 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Mlvoc Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Eye Mask, and Earplugs- 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Jeasona Women's Bathing Suit Cover Up- 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds- 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes, Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, 50 Count- 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe- 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo- 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses- 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Travel Essentials
Bingerlily Women's Casual Hoodies
"This is a great travel essential. It's a really soft hoodie."
This hoodie comes in 14 colors and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FullSoft 3 Pack Womens Leggings
"These are cozy pants are travel essentials. They're leggings, but they don't feel like workout leggings. They're so soft and cozy. These have a high-waist. The little band here holds my stomach in."
These three packs don't just come in black. There are plenty of options to choose from and these sets have 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They've also been recommended by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Kandi Burruss from Real Housewives of Atlanta.
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
"These are some comfortable shoes that will not sound off going through security [at the airport]. These are really cute. They're really lightweight."
Amazon also has these in blue and black. These shoes have
Camtop Travel Weekender Bag
"I put my handbags in here. I never check my handbags. My handbags are always in my carry-on. I don't want to risk losing them. This can fit my handbags, my laptop, my iPad, and my books. This is a great tote. It has a lot of side compartments and a zipper. It hooks onto the back of your luggage, which is key."
These bags come in seven colors and they have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
"Of course, you cannot go without your passport and vaccine holder. This one's really cute."
This comes in 36 colors and it has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
"These are noise-canceling earbuds. When I am flying or laying by the pool, I always put on noise-canceling earbuds and a mask over my eyes. I can sleep the entire flight. It's a miracle. The sound quality is great. This case is great. They fit in my ears perfectly. These are great, great great."
These also come in black. These have 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mlvoc Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover - Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit With 3D Sleep Mask, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag
"These are really important for flying. This mask has cut-out little holes. If you're wearing lashes, they won't squish your lashes. It kind of looks like a little eye bra. Put this on with your earbuds and the pillow. This is memory foam. It's really great. This is amazing. It's the best one I've ever felt. It's super soft."
This set comes in 4 colors and it has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TSA Approved Cosmetic Bag
"When you go through TSA security, it's good to have these clear bags. You can also put stuff in the bottom here. That is a great one to have."
This bag comes in 9 colors.
Bagail Packing Cubes Set- 8 Pieces
"My girls travel with these. You can compartmentalize all of your different things when you pack. Look at this. So many in one case. It's the gift that keeps on giving, you guys."
These packing cubes come in a bunch of colors and they have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anker Portable Charger
"We all know how annoying it is when you're traveling and your phone starts to run out of battery. You need a portable phone charger. Just throw it in a travel bag and you're ready to go."
Julianne Hough has recommended Anker portable chargers too. This one has 44,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Swimsuit and Cover-Up Picks
Sporlike Women One Piece Swimsuit V-neck Ruffle Bathing Suit
"This one is super cute. I love this. It's a one piece. I love the palm leaves. It feels very Beverly Hills Hotel to me. Imagine this poolside with some little, pink heels. Wouldn't that be so cute? It has the deep v-neck. It has a low back. I love this bathing suit."
This suit comes in 30 colors and it has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bsubseach Lace Crochet Open Front Swimsuit Long Kimono Cover Ups
"You can always wear a cute cover-up like I do. It comes in so many colors, like my favorite color, green. It's really cute. That's a cute bathing suit and a cute color."
There are 33 colorways to choose from. These cover-ups have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Bikini Sets- High Waisted v Neck Twist Front Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Bathing Suit
"The truth is that it's more flattering on me to wear a two-piece. This is a really cute color. I love this. It's a rust red, really pretty. I would accessorize it with gold jewelry. It has a high up waist. That's really cute here."
This suit comes in 7 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilosy Sexy Tie Criss Cross Plunge One Piece
"Look at this. This is hot. It has a low, open back. I love this. It has the pads in here, so you won't have to worry about it being see-through. This is a beautiful, sexy bathing suit, but still classy and elegant.
This suit comes in 36 colors and in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
MissShorthair Womens Chiffon Beach Pareos Sarong Sheer Swimsuit Cover Ups
"This bright, sarong cover-up is super cute."
This sarong comes in 23 colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up for Beach Pool Swimwear Crochet Dress
"This is a great cover-up here. It's super cute. With cover-ups, I like when you can see through it a little bit. It's like a filter for your body."
This cover-up comes in 6 colors, it has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Bsubseach Women Drawstring Waist Swimsuit Cover Up
"This is a really great piece. It's a caftan. It's just very Elizabeth Taylor, what can I say? So cute. I love this kind of a look. It covers all the right place."
This cover-up comes in 10 colors.
Kyle Richards' Sunglasses Picks
Olieye Polarized Sunglasses
"These glasses are so cute. They're really lightweight. You can't even feel these glasses on your face. Since I had my nose surgery, I don't like to wear anything heavy on my nose that creates a dent. I love these. These are beautiful. I would pair these with the green and white bathing suit and a white cover-up."
These glasses come in 12 colors and they have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
"These black sunglasses are so cute. This is a beautiful shape. This is a really great shape. These are Le Specs. These have been around forever. These are great glasses."
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
"These are my favorite shape of glasses, an aviator." They also come in dark brown. This pair has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Jewelry and Accessory Picks
NewZenro Dainty 70mm Hoop Earrings
"I always wear hoops. I love hoops. They're kind of my signature. Everyone has to have a pair of hoops. These are the perfect size. This is exactly my go-to size. You just can't live through life without a pair of gold hoops."
These hoops come in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver hoops. These earrings have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Udalyn 9 Pairs Wooden Earrings
"These earrings are very cute. Very vacation vibes, very lightweight. Very vacation vibes. So many come with this. This is a set that's really really cute."
Vintga Bamboo Bags
"This is a bamboo bag. It's really cute. This is such a great bag to take out to dinner or to the beach."
This bag has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Beach Essentials
Dechisy Oversized Beach Straw Hat
"Of course, you need to have a big hat to cover up your face and chest. I used to love getting sun all the time, but I don't put my face in the sun anymore."
This hat comes in seven colors.
Beach Please Bag with Leather Handle, Extra Large Beach Bag for Women Waterproof
"I love this bag. I like what it says, 'Beach Please.' That's a cute play on words. This has so much space in it. This is huge. I could jump in here and hang out. That's a great, great canvas bag with zippers and side pockets. It's sturdy."
Kindle With a Built-in Front Light
"Reading is one of my favorite things to do. This is a Kindle. Look at the size. How great is this? I always loved to have paper books and hold it, but oh my god this amazing. You can have every book in here."
This Kindle has 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
K.eyre Women’s Faux Pu Leather Tote Shoulder Bags
"This is a really cute tote, also great for the beach. It comes with a little mini pouch you. You can put tons of stuff in."
This bag comes in 18 colors.
Kyle Richards' Vacation Beauty Products
Supergoop! Glow Stick, 0.70 oz - SPF 50 PA++++ Dry Oil Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body- Brightens & Hydrates
"This is the Supergoop! Glow Stick, which is 50 SPF, which is great. It also gives you a glow. You just get that little bit of a shimmer. This is a great one. Really, really good."
It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes, Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, 50 Count
"These wipes are amazing in a great, little travel size."
These wipes have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have also been recommended by The Bachelor alums JoJo Fletcher and and Hannah Ann Sluss.
Kyle Richards' Vacation Fashions
Meenew Women's Summer Maxi Dress
"Super cute dress here. It has a v-neck and it's gathered at the waist. This would be so cute with sandals or a high heel. I love this sort of snake print here."
This dress comes in 23 beautiful colorways.
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses
"This dress is super cute. It's this halter-style dress. It has gathered fabric at the top. That's for anything, lunch, dinner, or running around."
This dress is available in 28 solids and prints. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Long Sleeve Cardigan Sexy Maxi Dresses
"This is a wrap dress. I love the colors, like the ocean. This would be beautiful anywhere."
This dress comes in six prints and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aro Lora Women's Sexy Chiffon Sleeveless Ruffle Crop Top Pleated Long Skirt 2 Piece Maxi Dress
"Here's a great look for those of you love a pop of color. This top with this flowy skirt would look really great anywhere. It's hot pink and it's really cute."
This two-piece set comes in 11 colors.
Kyle Richards' Shoe Picks
The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
"Wear these sandals with a maxi dress. These shoes are really comfortable. These go with anything, with jeans or with a dress or with a white bathing suit. You can wear these on a flight if you don't want to wear sneakers. These are padded inside."
These shoes come in 10 colorways and they have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sam Edelman Women's Rosalind Platform
"These are really really cute. I love Sam Edelman, they make great stuff. I love these. I love a heel with a platform. These are very comfortable. You can dance the night away in these."
These platforms come in three colors.
Franco Sarto Women's Loran Slide Sandal
"Here are some cute slides for a vacation. These are a neutral, cream color. These heels are unique and rounded."
These sandals come in 5 colors.
TIJN Open Toe Heeled Mules
"These black shoes have a stretchy material. These are a low heel to wear with a black suit or a black cover-up."
These also come in brown and green.
If you are looking for more affordable finds from Kyle Richards, she shared some outdoor entertaining essentials.