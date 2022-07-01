Chrishell Stause Says She and G Flip Have "No Rules" in Their "Unlocked" Relationship

If you asked Chrishell Stause to describe her relationship with G Flip, she'd call it "unlocked."

So what does that mean? "It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," the Selling Sunset star explained to Vogue in a new interview. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!"

Her favorite part of their love story? "Just being around G," Chrishell said of the Australian musician. "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

Like any couple, though, they don't see eye to eye on everything. "G knows that I want to be a mom," the real estate agent said, "and I know that that's not where they are right now in their life."