Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

Chrishell Stause's heart has found a home.
The Selling Sunset star, 40, shared on the season five reunion that she's dating singer G Flip.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she said during the episode, which premiered on Netflix May 6. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them."
Chrishell said the relationship began after she appeared in one of G Flip's music videos. "They are an extremely talented musician and it started because, you know, I was just going to be in their video and it's about this chaotic love story," Chrishell continued. "I love acting and, with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. And so at first, of course, I was like, ‘Yes! Let's do that.'"
The real estate agent said working on the video was "so much fun" and that the two "had a blast." During the reunion, fans got to see a sneak peek of the video, which showed G Flip rocking out and, at one point, sharing a kiss with Chrishell.
Chrishell was previously in a relationship with her broker and co-star Jason Oppenheim. The two went public with their romance in July and announced their split five months later, with Chrishell noting their thoughts on starting a family were "ultimately not being aligned."
However, it looks like Jason is happy for Chrishell and G Flip. "The smile that's been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy," he told Chrishell during the reunion. "So, I'm happy for you."
1) Their music video with Chrishell appears to be for their song "GET ME OUTTA HERE.”
G Flip shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on May 5 and noted it drops May 13.
"I feel stifled in my comments now," Chrishell wrote in the comments section. "Countdown is on!"
2) They’re Australian.
According to an interview G Flip did for Unclear magazine's March issue, they're from Melbourne and they're 27 years old.
3) Their love of music started at an early age.
In fact, G Flip told ABC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, that they got their first drumkit when they were 9 years old. "My uncle bought me a little blue drumkit," they recalled to the outlet, later adding, "I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drumkit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit."
4) They play many instruments.
According to Rolling Stone, G Flip can play the guitar, piano, use recording software and sing. However, their favorite instrument is the drums.
"I feel more comfortable behind the drums than anywhere else onstage," they told Fader in 2019. "I sing better when I drum. When I'm recording or writing music, I'm using the tools around me, and I f--king love drums. I'm obsessed with drums. It would never be like, 'Should we put drums on this?' I wanna put drums on everything."
5) They released their debut album in 2019.
After playing in bands, including EMPRA, G Flip decided to go solo. In 2018, they dropped their single "About You," and in 2019 they released their first solo album About Us. According to Billboard, the album peaked at no. 6 on the Australia Albums chart. It also earned G Flip nominations in the Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release categories at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards (essentially, the Australian version of the Grammys).
6) They’ve collaborated with a number of artists.
Since then, they've gone on to release songs, including "Drink Too Much," "I Am Not Afraid" and "Stupid." G Flip also teamed up with a number of other musicians for their hits, including "Queen" featuring mxmtoon, "Not Even in Vegas" with Thomas Headon, "Scream" featuring Upsahl and "GAY 4 ME" featuring Lauren Sanderson.
7) They hope their music helps others.
"I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn't anyone that I felt could relate to me," G Flip said around the release of "GAY 4 ME," per NME. "I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would've calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn't belong anywhere as my authentic self. If I am able to silence those voices for someone else, my job on this planet is done."