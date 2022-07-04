Red, White and I Do: Celebrate These Couples Who Wed on the 4th of July

It's easy to celebrate Fourth of July: There are pool parties, barbecues and, of course, plenty of fireworks.

But not everyone enjoys the summer holiday the traditional way. For some stars, they took the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime. Contrary to popular belief (or any old wives tale), it seems like getting married of the 4th of July isn't a relationship curse. Just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who are celebrating 23 (!!) years of marriage. Their secret? "Communication is key," the mom of four shared on Today in 2019. "You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family. I think it's just being focused, working hard, having a great support team around us."

And then there is Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, who said "I do" back in 2002. "He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," the actress raved in 2018 during a rare interview about their romance. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."