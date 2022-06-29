Peacock Announces Premiere Dates for Pitch Perfect Series, One of Us Is Lying S2 and More

Watch : "One of Us Is Lying" Cast Talks How Series Differs From Book

There's no need to make any plans the rest of the year, because Peacock just announced the 2022 premiere date schedule for all of their original series.

Several dramas, comedies and kids titles are hitting the NBCUniversal streaming service in the coming months, including season two of the thrilling YA adaptation series One of Us Is Lying and a Pitch Perfect spinoff dubbed Bumper in Berlin.

True crime fans will be particularly pleased with Peacock's lineup, as it includes a wide variety of bone-chilling series. Take A Friend of the Family, for example. Based on the riveting true story of Jan Broberg's multiple abductions—which you might've learned about in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight—the drama debuts on October 6 and stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey.

If you're looking for something lighter, check out Everything I Know About Love, coming to Peacock on August 25. An unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations, the Bel Powley-led project is inspired by the Dolly Alderton memoir of the same name.