One of Us Is Lying Stars Tease How the Show Differs From the Book

Watch : "One of Us Is Lying" Cast Talks How Series Differs From Book

We'd be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to Peacock's new YA thriller One of Us Is Lying.

The upcoming murder mystery, which will premiere Thursday, Oct. 7 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, has lots of anticipation surrounding it as it's based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel. The story follows five high schoolers as they attend detention on the first day of school, only to have their lives rocked when one of them mysteriously dies.

"Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," Peacock's description teased. Intriguing, right?

So you can understand why fans of the tome are eager to see how the TV adaption brings this puzzling tale to life. Rather than wait patiently for answers, we decided to ask the show's stars—Mark McKenna, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche and Barrett Carnahan—how Peacock's One of Us Is Lying differs from the book.

And, before we get ahead of ourselves, we want you to know that their answers may surprise fans of the novel.