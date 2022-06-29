Why Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling for His Ken Underwear From Barbie

Barbie and Ken have extensive wardrobes, but there was one piece in particular Eva Mendes wanted to keep from her longtime love Ryan Gosling's closet.
In fact, the Hitch actress made a special request to the actor, who is playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. "I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'" Mendes recalled on the June 27 episode of The Talk. "So anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now."
Fans got their first look at Gosling's portrayal of the doll in a June 15 Instagram post, which showed him flashing his abs while wearing a denim vest, jeans and those Ken briefs Mendes mentioned. And of course, Mendes thought his look was totally fantastic.
"Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, Ahhh,'" she said with a swooning sigh. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels."
Indeed, Mendes shared her own Instagram post supporting Gosling. "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this," she wrote at the time. "#Thatsmyken."
However, not everyone seemed thrilled about the platinum hair Gosling sported for the character. And to those critics, Mendes sent a reminder.
"People do know he's not playing a real person, right?" she said on The Talk. "He's playing a fake person.
During the show, host Jerry O'Connell debuted his own take on the Ken look, and Mendes couldn't help but think that Gosling had started a trend.
"I feel like my man has started a real renaissance," the entrepreneur said, "like a Ken-aissance."
And in case you were wondering, yes, she's seen the memes about Gosling's Ken. Mendes—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, with The Notebook alum—spoke about one particular post that caught her attention that features side-by-side images of Gosling playing Ken in Barbie and Court Gentry in The Gray Man along with the words, "Inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings."
So which would Mendes choose? "Well I definitely want to spend my nights with the Gray Man and then spend my days with Ken," she replied. "That's a party. ‘Cause Ken's fun and the Gray Man, you know."
Fans can see Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie when it hits theaters July 21, 2023.