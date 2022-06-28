Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Watch : See Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling as Barbie & Ken!

Come on, Barbie, let's go party rollerblade!

And that's exactly what co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling did on the set of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie on June 27.

Photographers spotted the duo—who are bringing characters Barbie and Ken to life in the Greta Gerwig-directed film—twinning in neon outfits while shooting scenes together by the beach in Venice, Calif. In the pictures, Robbie, 31, and Gosling, 41, can be seen wearing bright yellow rollerblades with matching kneepads. The Oscar nominees also sported colorful visors and attire—with Robbie in a leotard and spandex and Gosling in a vest and shorts.

These snaps are just the latest glimpse into highly anticipated film, which is set for release in July 2023. While many details about the project are being kept under wraps, Robbie—who is also producing the film alongside husband Tom Ackerley—previously gushed over the movie and taking on the role of the iconic character.