Would Daisy Kelliher Ever Leave Sailing Yacht for Another Below Deck Spinoff? She Says...

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

As season three of Below Deck Sailing Yacht comes to a close—although there's still the supersized reunion episode to look forward to—there's naturally one question on everyone's mind: What's next for season four?

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher, for her part, doesn't know quite yet. After pondering how long she sees herself starring on Sailing Yacht during an exclusive interview with E! News, she quipped, "Well, how long is a piece of string?"

She continued, "It's lots of factors: if they'll ask me back, if the fans want me back, and of course, in my personal life, if I'm in a situation where I'm able to go back."

Daisy said the latter isn't an issue at the moment since she's not dating anyone—though that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about her and co-star Gary King—adding, "So yeah, I could go back. We'll see!"

Should she ever find herself in need of a job elsewhere than Sailing Yacht's Parsifal III, Daisy revealed her stance on joining another one of Bravo's Below Deck shows such as Down Under of Mediterranean.