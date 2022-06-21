Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Teaser: Prepare to Be Shocked by Daisy Kelliher and Gary King

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect boatloads of drama on the show's upcoming season three reunion.

For proof, look no further than the below sneak peek. E! News has an exclusive preview of the special 90-minute episode's cold open, which reveals that every single member of the Parsifal III crew is being put to the test.

Gary King is up first, with host Andy Cohen wasting no time diving into the convoluted love pentagon that formed this season. Referencing the first mate's trysts with chief stew Daisy Kelliher and stewardesses Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti and Scarlett Bentley, Andy asks Gary which of them is the better kisser.

We don't get to hear his answer quite yet, but before we can even start to speculate, fired deckhand Tom Pearson makes a surprise appearance. He's seemingly addressing the anchor dragging incident that made Captain Glenn Shephard fire him in the first place, telling the group, "I take full responsibility for what happened that night."