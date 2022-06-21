The LA Lakers Get the Succession Treatment in New Hulu Docuseries

The dramatic real-life saga of the family in-fighting at the center of the Los Angeles Lakers is the subject of a new Hulu docuseries. Watch the explosive first trailer here.

Waystar Royco has nothing on Los Angeles Lakers. 

The dramatic real-life family war at the center of one of the most prestigious professional sports franchises in history gets told in the 10-part docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, coming to Hulu later this year. 

It's a tale of greed, deceit, sibling rivalry and high-stakes deals. Sound familiar, Succession fans?

In the first trailer for the series, released June 21, Lakers legends like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discuss what made the Lakers so great and, eventually, what made them such a mess. 

In the '80s, the Showtime-era Lakers practically ran the NBA and games at The Forum in Inglewood became entertainment spectacles that reflected the city it represented.

As current Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss says in the trailer, "When my dad Dr. [Jerry] Buss bought the team, he wanted to create the atmosphere that he liked."

Lakers super fan Rob Lowe declares the entire thing a smashing success, saying in the trailer, "Jerry Buss was the director, Magic was the star and it was a huge hit."

It doesn't get much more Hollywood than that.

Of course, as so often happens, the rise preceded the fall. Or as Shaq says in the trailer, "And then the business of basketball kicked in."

What came next were years of hostility within the Buss family, especially after Jeanie became romantically-involved with former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, who also participates in the docuseries.

"There's never enough success to go around," Jeanie laments in the trailer, before Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban says, "It is the real-life Succession." 

Quick, somebody call Tom Wambsgans to backstab his way to the bottom of this. 

"Running the franchise as a 'mom and pop' operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom," according to Hulu. "But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build."

The Lakers have been subject to additional pop culture controversy in recent months, with HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has drawn ire from the likes of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abul-Jabbar

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers—directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua and expected to premiere later this year—gives them a chance to tell their side of the story.

