The LA Lakers Get the Succession Treatment in New Hulu Docuseries

Waystar Royco has nothing on Los Angeles Lakers.

The dramatic real-life family war at the center of one of the most prestigious professional sports franchises in history gets told in the 10-part docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, coming to Hulu later this year.

It's a tale of greed, deceit, sibling rivalry and high-stakes deals. Sound familiar, Succession fans?

In the first trailer for the series, released June 21, Lakers legends like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discuss what made the Lakers so great and, eventually, what made them such a mess.

In the '80s, the Showtime-era Lakers practically ran the NBA and games at The Forum in Inglewood became entertainment spectacles that reflected the city it represented.

As current Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss says in the trailer, "When my dad Dr. [Jerry] Buss bought the team, he wanted to create the atmosphere that he liked."

Lakers super fan Rob Lowe declares the entire thing a smashing success, saying in the trailer, "Jerry Buss was the director, Magic was the star and it was a huge hit."

It doesn't get much more Hollywood than that.