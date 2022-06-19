Tristan Thompson Puts His Arm Around Ex Khloe Kardashian During Rare Family Outing

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split

While the drama behind their split just played out on TV, in real life, it's business as usual for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who continue to co-parent amicably.

The two were just photographed out together for the first time since the Good American apparel founder found out last December that the NBA star had cheated on her with another woman, who later gave birth to his third child. On June 18, a day before Father's Day, Khloe and Tristan were spotted out to lunch in Calabasas, Calif. with their daughter True Thompson, 4. The NBA star was pictured putting his arm around his ex.

Joining them for lunch were Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, and the kids' nannies, as seen on the Daily Mail.

Khloe later shared photos of herself dining with True and Dream.