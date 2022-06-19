Tristan Thompson Puts His Arm Around Ex Khloe Kardashian During Rare Family Outing

While the drama behind their split just played out on TV, in real life, it's business as usual for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who continue to co-parent amicably.
The two were just photographed out together for the first time since the Good American apparel founder found out last December that the NBA star had cheated on her with another woman, who later gave birth to his third child. On June 18, a day before Father's Day, Khloe and Tristan were spotted out to lunch in Calabasas, Calif. with their daughter True Thompson, 4. The NBA star was pictured putting his arm around his ex.
Joining them for lunch were Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, and the kids' nannies, as seen on the Daily Mail.
Khloe later shared photos of herself dining with True and Dream.
"Today was incredible!" She wrote. "Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!"
She also shared videos of their performance, as well as a selfie of the three on Twitter, writing, "We're the Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have."
Khloe and Tristan split in spring 2021. As they continued to co-parent True, they were last photographed together in public in September. As seen on her family's reality show The Kardashians' in recent weeks, Khloe and Tristan then appeared to grow closer until she found out about his latest cheating scandal.
In January, a month after the other woman, Maralee Nichols, filed a paternity suit against the NBA player, and after he was confirmed to be the father of her baby boy, Tristan apologized to Khloe on Instagram for causing her "heartache and humiliation."
Khloe's reaction to find out about the affair was shown on The Kardashians. After the debut season's finale on June 16, Khloe wrote, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."
Tristan's recent outing with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner family took place hours after the Kardashians cast member shut down an online rumor that claimed she was dating another NBA player. Khloe, who has had a few past relationships with basketball stars, commented on Instagram, "Definitely NOT True !!!" and that she was "not seeing a soul," adding, "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."