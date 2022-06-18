Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor About Dating Again After Tristan Thompson Split

Watch : Khloe Kardashian YELLS at Tristan After Finding Out About Baby

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down this dating rumor pronto—while being a good sport about it.

After an anonymous report on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the Good American founder was "seeing another NBA player," she issued a response by commenting on a post about it on the @kardashiansocial fan page.

"Definitely NOT True !!!" Khloe wrote on June 18. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

Khloe made her comments amid a breakup from NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

On a May 19 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan discuss a November incident in which he had security kick a spectator out of one of his NBA games after he heckled the athlete by insulting the reality star. The basketball player said to Khloe that the man called her a "w---e" who "talks to different basketball players" and that he was "just the next one." Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom and has previously dated Rashad McCants and James Harden.