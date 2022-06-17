Rachel Bilson Confirms She Dated Bill Hader in Rare Comment About Her Love Life

Shutterstock

The Hart of Dixie actress didn't share more about the relationship to Aubrey, but she did touch on a particularly difficult split during a previous episode of her podcast. Without naming her ex, Rachel admitted to guest Mandy Moore that she "went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic."

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," she shared. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Rachel⁠—who continues to co-parent daughter Briar Rose, 7, with Hayden Christensen⁠ after their 2017 split—went on to say that the fallout with the unnamed ex "hurt like a motherf--ker," though she eventually came out through the other side. She explained, "If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing.'"

It seems Bill has moved on as well. This January, a separate source confirmed to E! News that the Barry star is dating Anna Kendrick, with whom he co-starred in the 2019 Christmas flick Noelle.

And much like Bill's past relationship with Rachel, details about it are being kept under wraps. As the second insider noted, "It's been going on for quite a while but Anna's kept it really on the DL."