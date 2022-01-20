Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating For More Than a Year

Aca-scuse me?! They co-starred in 2019's Noelle, and it turns out that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been dating for a while!

The Love Life between Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, it turns out, is strong.

The couple, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle, have quietly been in a relationship together for more than a year, according to People. Citing a source, the outlet reports that Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago but got together well after filming their Disney+ flick.

E! News has reached out to Bill and Anna's reps for comment. Their representative declined to comment for People.

News of the pair's secret romance comes more than a year after Bill and The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson called it quits. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 before making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, were together for less than a year. At the time of the split, a source told E! News that Rachel, 40, was "devastated."

Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Bill and Rachel appeared together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, which was directed by Bill's then-wife Maggie Carey. The two were married from 2006 to 2018 and have three children together.

And even though Anna and Bill have been together for a while not, the Pitch Perfect actress previously said that she doesn't believe in soul mates "in any traditional sense." 

"Like, that word is kind of synonymous with 'the one,'" she told emmy magazine in 2020. "There's many 'the ones' and if we're lucky we spend a long time with someone."

Take a look at more surprising couples in our gallery below!

Getty Images
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

In January 2022, People reported that the Noelle co-stars had been dating for more than a year.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan

The X-Files alum and Sex Education actress, who played Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, was in a relationship with The Crown creator between 2016 and 2020. 

SGranitz/WireImage
David Arquette and Ellen Barkin

According to Arquette, the two dated while filming their 1995 Western Wild Bill.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Jeremy Sisto & Reese Witherspoon

The Clueless actor confirmed a little-known rumor during a Reddit AMA chat in November 2015 when he revealed he used to date the actress. The two had starred in the 1992 TV movie Desperate Choices: To Save My Child.

"She was my first actress girlfriend," he said. "We had a long distance relationship for a long time. I was so into her."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CAA
Bethenny Frankel & Eric Stonestreet

E! News exclusively broke the news that the Real Housewives of New York star and Modern Family actor are a pair!

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Regina King & Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Southland alum and the actor, who played Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Kelly Preston & George Clooney

The famous bachelor was actually pretty settled with Kelly Preston pre-John Travolta back in 1987. They even lived together and had a pet potbellied pig together before breaking up in 1989.

Barry King/WireImage
Val Kilmer & Cher

The Top Gun star and the legendary diva dated back in the '80s. She was 14 years his senior!

Ron Galella/WireImage
Seal & Tyra Banks

Back in 1996, Heidi Klum's ex-hubby romanced the supermodel, who was 11 years his junior.

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
Mark Wahlberg & Jordana Brewster

This former couple stayed way under the radar while dating from 2000 to 2002. How did they pull that off? Brewster told Movieline back in 2001 their secret: "We just know where to go, especially in L.A. If you want to get attention, you know where to go. And if you don't, you go to more subdued places."

J. Shearer/WireImage
Meagan Good & Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The duo reportedly started dating after meeting on the set of the 2005 film Brick, but they only stayed together for six months.

WENN
Joshua Jackson & Rosario Dawson

The Dawson's Creek alum and Fringe star dated Pacey himself for about a year back in 2002.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Chris O'Donnell & Reese Witherspoon

The NCIS: LA stud and America's sweetheart dated way back in 1993, when 17-year-old Witherspoon first moved to Los Angeles.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The man who now rocks the Iron Man suit for Marvel admitted in an a 2008 interview with Parade that drugs and alcohol were to blame for the end of his seven-year relationship (1984 – 1991) with the Sex and the City star. "I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn't jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn't get my act together," he told the mag.

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Matthew Perry & Heather Graham

The Friends alum and The Hangover star supposedly hooked up in 2003, but their fling didn't last long enough to be more than a little blip on the Hollywood hookup radar.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for EW
Tom Hiddleston & Kat Dennings

The 2 Broke Girls actress dated her Thor costar briefly in 2010, appearing very cozy while attending Comic-Con to promote the Marvel film. But their relationship fizzled by the time Thor premiered in 2011.

Mirek Towski/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds & Kristen Johnson

In 1999, way before he wed Blake Lively, Reynolds dated the 3rd Rock From the Sun star. The duo even attended the premiere of the 1999 film The Green Mile together.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah

The Friday Night Lights star and host of The Daily Show dated for about a year. In May 2021, multiple reports said they broke up.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Jake Gyllenhaal & Natalie Portman

These two A-listers dated back in 2006 for a brief time, but they still remain close friends. In 2011, Gyllenhaal poked fun at his ex while presenting Portman with the Desert Palm Achievement Award. "She's a vegan, which makes it really frustrating when you're picking a place to eat," he joked.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Ted Danson & Whoopi Goldberg

This relationship was laced with scandal, as the Cheers actor's affair with his Made in America costar back in 1992 led to his divorce from producer Casey Coates.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Cameron Diaz & Matt Dillon

Diaz and Dillon began dating in 1995, but broke up shortly after they wrapped filming on the 1998 comedy There's Something About Mary.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Julie Bowen & David Spade

Spade's dating roster reads like a who's who of hot Hollywood blonds: Heather Locklear, Nicollette Sheridan and Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace. In 2002, he added the Modern Family star to his list, but the couple called it quits after a year of dating.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

After months of speculation, the Pussy Island co-stars all but confirmed they are dating as they rode around New York City on a bicycle.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel
Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead

The Judy actress and HGTV star began dating in early June after meeting on the set of the new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, according to multiple reports. Neither Renée nor Ant have addressed their rumored romance.

Newsmakers/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher & January Jones

Before he was Mr. Demi Moore, Kutcher dated Jones from 1998 to 2001. And according to the Mad Men star, he was not a very good boyfriend. "He was not supportive of my acting," Jones told GQ in 2009. "He was like, 'I don't think you're going to be good at this.' So, f--k you!"

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Helen Hunt & Matthew Broderick

Before he met wife Sarah Jessica Parker, the Broadway vet was smitten with Hunt in 1987. The two remained friends after the split, even starring in 2008's Then She Found Me together.

SGranitz/WireImage
Michael Keaton & Courteney Cox

The Friends alum dated a Batman! The couple split in 1995 after over six years together. Cox told People magazine shortly after the split: "It's the most important relationship I've ever had, and I think he's the most wonderful person I've ever met."

FlynetOnline.com
Kate Hudson & Dax Shepard

Hollywood's golden girl dated the funny man (and new dad!) back in 2007, but their relationship only lasted a couple of months.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Winona Ryder & Jimmy Fallon

The SNL alum and late night host was linked to Ryder in 2002, but she denied a hookup to W magazine, insisting that the two were "just friends."

Barry King/WireImage
Johnny Depp & Ellen Barkin

In 1994, long before he won the coveted Sexiest Man Alive title from People (twice!), Depp dated Barkin, who was nine years his senior.

photos
View More Photos From They Dated? Surprising Star Couples
