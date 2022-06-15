How Taika Waititi Plans to Shake Up the Star Wars Universe

Watch : Ewan McGregor & Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Play Fun Star Wars Game

Taika Waititi is taking the Star Wars franchise in a new direction.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director is set to direct and write the newest Star Wars film, but don't expect an appearance from the usual characters. Instead, Taika is coming up with a whole new saga that stands apart from the original films by George Lucas.

"Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," he recently told Total Film. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.'"

Of course, like the rest of us, Taika thinks the original concepts are great. But, he said, "I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Although this seems like a controversial move for a franchise as popular as Star Wars, Taika has the full support of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.