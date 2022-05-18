Everything to Know About the Many Star Wars Series in Development

Watch : Watch Keri Russell Stay Tight-Lipped About "Star Wars"

Like outer space, the Star Wars universe is full of new territory to explore.

So it's a good thing Disney has no plans to slow down on their expansion of the Star Wars franchise. The streamer is set to release five new shows in the coming years, with additional seasons in production for series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy thinks it only makes sense that they continue to build upon George Lucas' films, telling Vanity Fair, "He was influenced by Flash Gordon and cliff-hangers on Saturdays at movie theaters. All of that informed what the DNA of Star Wars is, which is why I think it's just organic that we made the transition into television."

But she also admits that these shows are not an easy endeavor. "Anyone who comes into the Star Wars universe needs to know that it's a three-, four-, five-year commitment," she explained. "That's what it takes. You can't step in for a year and shoot something and then walk away…. It requires that kind of nurturing."