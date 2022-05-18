Everything to Know About the Many Star Wars Series in Development

Like outer space, the Star Wars universe is full of new territory to explore.
So it's a good thing Disney has no plans to slow down on their expansion of the Star Wars franchise. The streamer is set to release five new shows in the coming years, with additional seasons in production for series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy thinks it only makes sense that they continue to build upon George Lucas' films, telling Vanity Fair, "He was influenced by Flash Gordon and cliff-hangers on Saturdays at movie theaters. All of that informed what the DNA of Star Wars is, which is why I think it's just organic that we made the transition into television."
But she also admits that these shows are not an easy endeavor. "Anyone who comes into the Star Wars universe needs to know that it's a three-, four-, five-year commitment," she explained. "That's what it takes. You can't step in for a year and shoot something and then walk away…. It requires that kind of nurturing."
So naturally, it's going to be quite some time before these shows hit the small screen. Here's what you need to know:
When is The Mandalorian season three returning to Disney+?
The streamer estimates that Pedro Pascal and Grogu (a.k.a. baby Yoda) will be back in action by late 2022 or early 2023.
Director Carl Weathers seemingly confirmed that filming wrapped in March, replying to a fan blog's post about completing production, "And what a season of WONDERFULNESS!"
What is Diego Luna's spy series Andor about?
Cassian Andor's rebel spy takes center stage in Andor, which premieres this summer, according to Lucasfilm.
The 12-episode show will explore Cassian's life five years before the events of Rogue One, with Luna describing the series as a "migrant journey" to Vanity Fair. "That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very profoundly and very strong," he shared. "That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do."
Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and Genevieve O'Reilly round out the cast.
Who is starring in Ahsoka?
Rosario Dawson brings to life the character, which grew its popular fan-base in the animated series The Clone Wars. Hayden Christensen, who reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker (a.k.a. Darth Vader) in Obi-Wan Kenobi, will star alongside Dawson, whose character was formerly his apprentice. In addition, Ahsoka will see Ewan McGregor's partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, make her Star Wars debut. The Obi-Wan Kenobi star joked, "Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family. He will either embrace it or really go the other way."
The series is expected to premiere in 2023.
What is The Acolyte?
While Star Wars fans are familiar with the characters in other shows, the Acolyte is more mysterious as it's set in the High Republic era. Showrunner Leslye Headland said of the upcoming series, "We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about."
She continued, "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, ‘Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?"
Headland shared that casting is currently underway, so don't hold your breath for this one.
What else can Star Wars fans expect?
There's a new show in the very early stages of development, like so early it only has the code name Grammar Rodeo, according to Vanity Fair. All that's known about the plot is that it takes place after the fall of the Empire.
Director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford are the executive producing the show, which Lucasfilm insiders described to Vanity Fair as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s." Casting is underway.
On the movie front, there's plans for a Taika Waititi-directed film, as well as Patty Jenkins' previously announced Rogue Squadron. But again, fans are going to have to wait.