The Mandalorian Season 3 Secrets Shared at Star Wars Convention

This is the way Bo-Katan Kryze returns for The Mandalorian season three.

On May 26, The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni confirmed that the series will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023. What's more, they confirmed Katee Sackhoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze alongside Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu in the new episodes.

The co-creators made the big announcement at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif., where attendees got a first-look at the upcoming season and more. According to tweets from fans, the teaser revealed that season three will see Bo-Katan take on a more villainous role. Meanwhile, Din Djarin will return to Mandalore to make up for his "transgressions" and Grogu will learn there's more than one Mandalorian.

But the biggest reveal by far is that Din Djarin will take off his helmet for the first time.

Also at the convention, Lucasfilm revealed Jude Law is joining the Star Wars universe in the upcoming series The Skeleton Crew. So yeah, we have a major case of FOMO.