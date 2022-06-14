Emma Heming Willis Praises Husband Bruce Willis for "Next Level Confidence" in Heartwarming Tribute

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is tipping a hat to husband Bruce Willis' "passion."

The model, who tied the knot with the Die Hard actor in 2009, praised the star in a sweet tribute post on June 13. Alongside a 1987 video of Bruce performing with The Temptations, Emma wrote to her Instagram followers, "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me...Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."

"I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma, who shares kids Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, continued. "You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it."

Emma post received a flood of comments from fans, friends and family, including Bruce' eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 33, who wrote, "Papa!!!"

In addition to Rumer, Bruce shares daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.