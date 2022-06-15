Ed Helms Teases "Serious Twists and Turns" in Rutherford Falls Season 2

(Spoilers ahead for season one of Rutherford Falls on Peacock.)
To say the characters of Peacock's Rutherford Falls ended up in much different places than at the start of the show's debut season would be an understatement.
Especially Ed Helms' Nathan Rutherford—the last of the titular town's historical family to reside there—as he discovered that he's not in fact a true Rutherford. The news set Nathan down a path of self-discovery, which is where fans will pick up with him in season two, which premieres on June 16.
"He's still very much healing and he has not healed yet," Helms said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "He's still in a kind of purgatory and he hasn't confronted some of the issues that he's terrified of."
Luckily, Nathan's got his BFF Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) by his side to help him through it all. "That, I think, is the anchor that allows him to flourish in season two," Helms added, "while still making lots of stupid mistakes."
When she's not helping her bestie through his identity crisis, Schmieding told E! News that Reagan will be "making moves" this season, especially with the revamp of her Minishonka Cultural Center.
"She's trying to get her own land and she's experiencing success and love," said Schmieding. "She is sort of riding high this season, and it's a little terrifying because when you're in that position, that high position, there's only one way to go."
Along with finding a new identity, Nathan began an unexpected fling with the town's mayor, Deirdre Chisenhall (Dana L. Wilson), in season one—something Helms said will "get real complicated in season two."
"There's some pretty serious twists and turns there that get handled alternately well in some instances," he said, "and terribly in other instances."
Speaking of complicated love lives, Reagan and her new boyfriend, Josh Carter (Dustin Milligan), broke things off after he exposed Nathan's true identity on his podcast about the town. However, Schmieding teased that some "Native love" is headed Reagan's way.
"Reagan has a new love interest but also is sort of continuing to have contact with Josh, and they are experiencing some tension still," Schmieding said. "She's sort of trapped in this little love triangle."
As for Josh, Milligan told E! News that his character is "really questioning whether or not choosing his career over Reagan was the right call or not" upon his return to Rutherford Falls.
"Josh, I think, came in season one with such a little bit of a snooty attitude and a little bit of a know-it-all vibe, and that was, of course, kind of challenged," Milligan said. "In season two, I think more and more, he just is realizing what he's missed out on."
With all the characters facing big shifts this season, perhaps the biggest changes are in store for Nathan's former high school intern and assistant, Bobbie Yang (Jesse Leigh).
"Bobbie is running for mayor of Rutherford Falls," Leigh said. "It's a really exciting time for them, and they have this sort of mentor/mentee dynamic with Terry Thomas, played by Michael Greyeyes."
Bobbie's main competition in the mayoral race? New character Feather Day, played by Kaniehtiio Horn. "It's just so fun to play opposite Kaniehtiio because she is so strong and so direct," Leigh shared. "And in a debate setting, it kind of brings out the best of Bobbie."
Season two of Rutherford Falls premieres June 16 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)