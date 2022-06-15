Ed Helms Teases "Serious Twists and Turns" in Rutherford Falls Season 2

Watch : Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall"

(Spoilers ahead for season one of Rutherford Falls on Peacock.)

To say the characters of Peacock's Rutherford Falls ended up in much different places than at the start of the show's debut season would be an understatement.

Especially Ed Helms' Nathan Rutherford—the last of the titular town's historical family to reside there—as he discovered that he's not in fact a true Rutherford. The news set Nathan down a path of self-discovery, which is where fans will pick up with him in season two, which premieres on June 16.

"He's still very much healing and he has not healed yet," Helms said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "He's still in a kind of purgatory and he hasn't confronted some of the issues that he's terrified of."

Luckily, Nathan's got his BFF Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) by his side to help him through it all. "That, I think, is the anchor that allows him to flourish in season two," Helms added, "while still making lots of stupid mistakes."