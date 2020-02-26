"It was interesting to find out that that was going to happen because I think Dustin Milligan…and I were like, ‘Oh, it will be will they, won't they, then they will and then that would be that,'" Murphy said. "But I think in the long run it's the best way to end the show. And I think it shows a lot of maturity on both of their parts, because sometimes, despite loving each other so, so deeply, it just doesn't make sense when you're at that point in time. It was hard, especially because that was Dustin's last day of shooting. So, not only were we saying goodbye as the characters in the relationship, but we were kind of saying goodbye to each other professional. It was totally an emotional day."

The decision falls in line with the character's growth over the series. She's no longer dependent on relationships with men and is defining her own way in the world.