Head Back to Rutherford Falls With This Hilarious Season 2 Sneak Peek

Our favorite BFFs are heading back to our small screens!

Peacock's Rutherford Falls is returning for season two on June 16. But before we head back to the small town, the streamer released a sneak peek at what's to come for dynamic duo Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, played by Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, respectively.

The trailer opens with Bobbie (Jesse Leigh) telling the heritage museum director, "Nathan, you've missed so much. The town's revamped, my 18th birthday."

But Nathan cuts in, "I did send you that Cameo from Olivia Rodrigo's horse."

Yet it seems that Nathan has missed more than just Bobbie's birthday party. Specifically, the town may or may not have had a funeral for someone that wasn't dead.

As the trailer continues, Reagan unveils the new Minishonka cultural center, and Nelson (Dallas Goldtooth), her co-curator.

"You're touching those with bare hands?" She asks Nelson, who's seen holding an artifact.

He asks, "You want to be touched with hands covered in gloves?" in which she responds, "You don't know what I'm into man."