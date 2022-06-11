Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander, Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Her Wedding, Has a Prior Warrant

A source close to Sam told E! News that "Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident. The newlyweds obtained a temporary restraining order against Alexander, who has a court date next week.

"We got the call from Ventura County, that he was in their custody," the Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News. "It automatically pops up in their system that he has an active warrant in Napa County. They asked us whether we're going to pick them up or should he be cited and released. And at this time, the plan is still to go there and transport him back to Napa County. We don't have a date set on that at this time. First he has to address his issues with Ventura County."

A Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that in August 2015, Alexander moved into a bedroom that a woman was renting out. A month later, she reported she was missing a $2,000 sapphire and diamond bracelet and confronted Alexander, who said he did not steal the piece, the spokesperson said. Alexander later moved out of the residence.