Get 2 BareMinerals Bronzers for the Price of One Before They Sell Out

Shop this bareMinerals bronzer deal just in time for summer.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 11, 2022 2:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop Sales
E-Comm: Bareminerals BronzerGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer weather is here. It's time to bronze up with your favorite self-tanners, break out the sunglasses, shop for some swimsuit cover-ups, and step up your air conditioning situation when it's just way too hot. If you're looking to warm up your complexion with a sunkissed glow, you need a great bronzer in your beauty routine.

Anyone who prefers natural-looking makeup, needs to check out bareMinerals. The products give that "your skin, but better" level of results and they feel so weightless on your skin. That's a total must in the summer months. You can get two bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzers for $34 from QVC. If you bought them anywhere else, that would cost you $61

This is an unbelievable discount on an essential product. With these two bronzers, you'll be set for more than a year, even with consistent use. You don't want to miss out on this deal!

read
Buy 1 Smashbox Product Get 8 Free: This Isn't a Drill, Don't Miss Out on This Deal

bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzer Duo

For a bronzed look, use a fluffy brush to apply anywhere the sun naturally hits your face. You can also sculpt and contour with this natural-looking bronzer.

$61
$34
QVC

On the fence about shopping? Check out these rave reviews from bareMinerals shoppers.

bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzer Reviews

"Most natural looking tan! Please never discontinue," a shopper said.

Another shared, "Makes my skin look like I have a healthy tan....not orange but a perfect summer tan look. Doesn't make my combination skin break out. When I'm almost out of this I come back for more. Love the Bare Minerals brand."

A fan of the bronzer raved, "I love how this bronzer gives me a beautiful, natural kiss of sun! This bronzer is quite stunning on the skin!"

Someone gushed, "Great bronzer for fair & light skin! I am pretty pale, so I shy away from deep bronzers but this light shade "faux tan" is perfect for me! It looks natural and blends perfectly."

An initially skeptical shopper explained, "I was nervous buying this as only the darker shade was in stock but it worked PERFECTLY for me and I can't stop raving about it to all my friends honestly they're tired of me waxing poetic about BRONZER."

If you're looking for more great beauty deals, check out these affordable finds:

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

3

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

4

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

5

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Latest News

Get 2 BareMinerals Bronzers for the Price of One Before They Sell Out

Exclusive

Becoming Elizabeth Star Compares Her Elizabeth I to Others

Coach Just Dropped Their Biggest Sale Yet With 50% Off Deals

Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Get Jaw-Dropping Doorbusters Starting at $15

Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale: Save an Extra 15% On Styles Already 60% Off

Ilia Friends & Family: Snag the Holy Grail of Skin Tints for 20% Off!

The Bachelor's Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko's Beauty Must-Haves