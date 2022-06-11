Get 2 BareMinerals Bronzers for the Price of One Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer weather is here. It's time to bronze up with your favorite self-tanners, break out the sunglasses, shop for some swimsuit cover-ups, and step up your air conditioning situation when it's just way too hot. If you're looking to warm up your complexion with a sunkissed glow, you need a great bronzer in your beauty routine.
Anyone who prefers natural-looking makeup, needs to check out bareMinerals. The products give that "your skin, but better" level of results and they feel so weightless on your skin. That's a total must in the summer months. You can get two bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzers for $34 from QVC. If you bought them anywhere else, that would cost you $61.
This is an unbelievable discount on an essential product. With these two bronzers, you'll be set for more than a year, even with consistent use. You don't want to miss out on this deal!
bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzer Duo
For a bronzed look, use a fluffy brush to apply anywhere the sun naturally hits your face. You can also sculpt and contour with this natural-looking bronzer.
On the fence about shopping? Check out these rave reviews from bareMinerals shoppers.
bareMinerals Faux Tan Endless Summer Bronzer Reviews
"Most natural looking tan! Please never discontinue," a shopper said.
Another shared, "Makes my skin look like I have a healthy tan....not orange but a perfect summer tan look. Doesn't make my combination skin break out. When I'm almost out of this I come back for more. Love the Bare Minerals brand."
A fan of the bronzer raved, "I love how this bronzer gives me a beautiful, natural kiss of sun! This bronzer is quite stunning on the skin!"
Someone gushed, "Great bronzer for fair & light skin! I am pretty pale, so I shy away from deep bronzers but this light shade "faux tan" is perfect for me! It looks natural and blends perfectly."
An initially skeptical shopper explained, "I was nervous buying this as only the darker shade was in stock but it worked PERFECTLY for me and I can't stop raving about it to all my friends honestly they're tired of me waxing poetic about BRONZER."
