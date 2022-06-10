All the Details on Britney Spears' "Timeless" Dress and Wedding Rings With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears must confess: Her wedding with Sam Asghari was one to remember.
On June 9, the "...Baby One More Time" singer and the fitness trainer tied the knot in an intimate, Los Angeles ceremony. For the big day, Britney wore a custom Versace Atelier dress designed by fashion icon Donatella Versace, who was also at the nuptials to watch the bride and groom exchange vows.
Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the stunning gown featured a portrait neckline that wrapped around her shoulders, coming together in a stream of pearl buttons. The dress also included corset boning that narrowed at the waist, a front leg-slit and pleats in the back that cascaded into a 10-foot train, according to the fashion house. Britney completed her look was capped with a massive 15-foot veil.
"I am so grateful to Donatella Versace for creating my dress," Britney told E! News in a statement. "She has created so many beautiful dresses for me over the years and I know she would take the time to make it just perfect."
She continued, "I went for one that made me feel modern yet timeless. She helped me feel so special on my wedding day and I will cherish this forever."
As for Sam? The Black Monday actor wore a black wool tuxedo also custom-made by Atelier Versace. He paired the suit—which included a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details and pants with a banded belt—with a white shirt and matching black, silk bowtie.
In a statement to E! News, Donatella said she was touched to be involved in the couple's special day. "Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," she said. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."
The designer added, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"
And no wedding is complete without some bling! For that, Britney and Sam turned to Stephanie Gottlieb as their exclusive jeweler for the nuptials.
When she walked down the aisle, the pop star was decked out in $570,000-worth of jewelry from the gem expert, including a 27-carat heart-shaped diamond necklace, 23-carat diamond tennis bracelet and a pair of 8-carat diamond earrings. She was then presented with not one, but two diamond eternity bands as her wedding rings to match Sam's platinum band.
A source told E! News that Britney was "very emotional during the ceremony and Sam was wiping her tears away lovingly," adding that the moment was "very sweet and touching."
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were fêted by a star-studded crowd that included Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore. At one point in the evening, Britney recreated her iconic MTV VMAs kiss with Madonna and gave the "Material Girl" artist a smooch on the lips.
As the insider put it, "She's in a wonderful place, finally, and everyone around her is thrilled for her."