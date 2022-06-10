Exclusive

Would Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

By Allison Crist Jun 10, 2022 5:40 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Miz & Mrs Stars Mike "The Miz" & Maryse Talk Season 3

While wrestling with the thought of a potential Real World: Back to New York reboot, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin wasn't quite sure how to feel. 

"Would I do it? I don't know," he said during E! News' Daily Pop on June 10. "They'd have to pay a lot of money." 

Mike appeared on the MTV series more than 20 years ago, long before he became the established name in the WWE that he is today. The Miz & Mrs star also went on to become a husband to Maryse Ouellet and a father to their two daughtersMonroe, 4, and Madison, 2. Together, the couple documents their lives in and out of the wrestling ring on the USA Network reality series, a spinoff of E!'s Total Divas

Continuing to ruminate on the idea of another Real World stint, Mike added, "It took like five months to film. I couldn't leave my kids for five months."

Not even when they drive him a little crazy. "It's non-stop, all day, every day," he said, admitting that it's easier to "take on a 6-foot-7, 200-pound pure, solid muscle person in the ring" than keep up with his toddlers.  

photos
The Miz & Maryse's Cutest Pics

Naturally, this means that the couple rarely gets any alone time—but they're trying. As Mike put it, "We're so dedicated to our kids and trying to do everything for them, we're like, you know what? We need some us time."

Tommy Garcia/USA Network

As such, they have weekly date nights. Perhaps one could center on rewatching Mike's season of The Real World? After all, Maryse's never seen it. "When we first met," she said on Daily Pop June 10, "we couldn't have a conversation, I was French French, no English."

Elaborating on the first time they met, Mike explained, "I will never forget, we were in Wichita, Kansas, I was talking to her, and I remember flying back home and telling my buddies, 'If I could find a girl like that, I'd be really happy.'"

"So, I went to Barnes and Noble," Mike continued. "And I bought a book to teach me how to speak French."

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

photos
E!'s Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Did he successfully learn the language? No. However, "I got the girl," he said. "So it worked out well."

Miz & Mrs airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on USA. You can also catch Mike on Money In The Bank, streaming live in the U.S. Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

4

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

5
Exclusive

All the Details From Inside Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Epic Wedding

Latest News

Matthew Morrison's SYTYCD Replacement Revealed

Teen Mom's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears’ Wedding

Exclusive

Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Taking Her Kids on Tour Full-Time

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

Exclusive

Would Mike Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

This Vampire Diaries Star to Appear in Legacies Finale