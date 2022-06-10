Would Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

While wrestling with the thought of a potential Real World: Back to New York reboot, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin wasn't quite sure how to feel.
"Would I do it? I don't know," he said during E! News' Daily Pop on June 10. "They'd have to pay a lot of money."
Mike appeared on the MTV series more than 20 years ago, long before he became the established name in the WWE that he is today. The Miz & Mrs star also went on to become a husband to Maryse Ouellet and a father to their two daughters, Monroe, 4, and Madison, 2. Together, the couple documents their lives in and out of the wrestling ring on the USA Network reality series, a spinoff of E!'s Total Divas.
Continuing to ruminate on the idea of another Real World stint, Mike added, "It took like five months to film. I couldn't leave my kids for five months."
Not even when they drive him a little crazy. "It's non-stop, all day, every day," he said, admitting that it's easier to "take on a 6-foot-7, 200-pound pure, solid muscle person in the ring" than keep up with his toddlers.
Naturally, this means that the couple rarely gets any alone time—but they're trying. As Mike put it, "We're so dedicated to our kids and trying to do everything for them, we're like, you know what? We need some us time."
As such, they have weekly date nights. Perhaps one could center on rewatching Mike's season of The Real World? After all, Maryse's never seen it. "When we first met," she said on Daily Pop June 10, "we couldn't have a conversation, I was French French, no English."
Elaborating on the first time they met, Mike explained, "I will never forget, we were in Wichita, Kansas, I was talking to her, and I remember flying back home and telling my buddies, 'If I could find a girl like that, I'd be really happy.'"
"So, I went to Barnes and Noble," Mike continued. "And I bought a book to teach me how to speak French."
Did he successfully learn the language? No. However, "I got the girl," he said. "So it worked out well."
Miz & Mrs airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on USA. You can also catch Mike on Money In The Bank, streaming live in the U.S. Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
