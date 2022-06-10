Would Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

Watch : Miz & Mrs Stars Mike "The Miz" & Maryse Talk Season 3

While wrestling with the thought of a potential Real World: Back to New York reboot, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin wasn't quite sure how to feel.

"Would I do it? I don't know," he said during E! News' Daily Pop on June 10. "They'd have to pay a lot of money."

Mike appeared on the MTV series more than 20 years ago, long before he became the established name in the WWE that he is today. The Miz & Mrs star also went on to become a husband to Maryse Ouellet and a father to their two daughters, Monroe, 4, and Madison, 2. Together, the couple documents their lives in and out of the wrestling ring on the USA Network reality series, a spinoff of E!'s Total Divas.

Continuing to ruminate on the idea of another Real World stint, Mike added, "It took like five months to film. I couldn't leave my kids for five months."

Not even when they drive him a little crazy. "It's non-stop, all day, every day," he said, admitting that it's easier to "take on a 6-foot-7, 200-pound pure, solid muscle person in the ring" than keep up with his toddlers.