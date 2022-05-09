See Mike and Maryse Get Kinky in Miz & Mrs' Season 3 Trailer

Watch : Maryse Ouellet & Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Spill on Newborn Baby

Sometimes being a parent is harder than being a WWE star.

E! News has your exclusive first look at Miz & Mrs season three, which premieres on USA Network June 6. As the two continue to wrestle with their work and family lives, the trailer teases plenty of fun times ahead for Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin and their family.

With Maryse's mother, Marjo, having recently moved out of the house, the couple looks forward to enjoying some peace and quiet...only peace and quiet doesn't exist in a house run by their daughters, Monroe, 4, and Madison, 2.

"With the girls getting older, we now have time to try new things," Mike says in the preview—and try new things he will. From competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, to planning romantic couples getaways, to having a Clark Griswold moment while hanging Christmas lights, the Miz is in for a jam-packed season of adventures.