This Vampire Diaries Star Is Set to Appear in Legacies Series Finale

After teasing fans with riddles on social media, Joseph Morgan confirmed he will in fact appear in the Legacies series finale.

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," the actor, who played Klaus Mikaelson, said on Instagram Live June 9. "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things right now: You are going to see Klaus again in the final ever episode of Legacies."

Joseph added that it will be a "fleeting moment," but promised the "very secret, very clandestine scene" will be worth the wait.

As for why it was so important to end the series with Klaus and his daughter Hope's reunion, Joseph explained, "This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her."