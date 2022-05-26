Joseph Morgan Drops Major Hints About Possible Legacies Cameo

Watch : Joseph Morgan Thanks Fans for Award

Joseph Morgan has us putting on our detective hats.

The actor, who played Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, tweeted this seemingly innocuous update on May 25: "First of all, I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least, I promise you that. All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy. Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes, Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead."

Seems straightforward enough, right? But look closer.

Every first letter of Joseph's tweet spells out a very important and tantalizing word, especially for fans of the Vampire Diaries universe: FINALE. Well, it just so happens the fourth season finale of Originals spin-off Legacies is set to air on June 16!

Once people started putting the pieces together, Joseph responded with a video follow-up.

"Leave the past alone," he said. "Everyone is so obsessed with hidden messages. Get all of that out of your mind. And trust me. Can you do that? I hope so. Even just for a heartbeat. So we can find some kind of peace."

Joseph thinks he's slick! As you've probably already put together yourself, the first letter of every sentence spells out the word LEGACIES.