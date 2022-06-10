Nikki Has a Big Decision to Make on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Season Finale

Watch : Nikki Glaser Doesn't Want the Comedienne Life Anymore

Being a comedian isn't all laughs all the time.

In this Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? finale sneak peak, Nikki Glaser is recounting her early career struggles while on a trip to Los Angeles.

"When I first started comedy, I remember, one night I was on stage, and they kept yelling to take my shirt off," Nikki says. "And I ended up running offstage, and I hid in the storage closet and called my mom crying while sitting on a gigantic can of tomato paste."

Nikki has obviously come a long way since her early days in the business, as she went on to host her own TV shows, like Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Nikki & Sara Live, scored roles in movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty and performed at numerous Comedy Central specials and celebrity roasts.

"It feels really good to have a crowd erupt in applause," Nikki says, ruminating on her return to the stage after months of living at home in Missouri. "But, as good as I feel right now, it's never going to be as satisfying as being with people that love you no matter what, which is what I have in St. Louis."