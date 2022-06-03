Watch Bob Saget Give Relationship Advice in Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sneak Peek

Watch : Nikki Glaser Receives Dating Advice From Bob Saget

This week's Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? episode stars a very special guest.

Filmed before his death on Jan. 9, E! News' exclusive sneak peek features actor and comedian Bob Saget giving his friend and fellow comedian Nikki Glaser advice about her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Convy.

"I've been dating recently, and I'm thinking about getting back together with my ex-boyfriend," Nikki tells Bob. "But I'm also like, ‘Should I go back out there?'"

She asks him when he knew his wife, Kelly Rizzo, was "the one." Bob says that after his split from ex-wife Sherri Kramer in 1997, he believed he was never "gonna meet anybody ever again."

Introduced through a mutual friend, Bob said that he and Kelly quickly hit it off and went on their first date in Las Vegas two weeks later. The pair got married in 2018.

"What's the age difference there? Can you reveal that to me?" Nikki asks.

"84 years," the comedian says without missing a beat.