See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

She's so lucky!
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9. For the nuptials, held in Los Angeles, the singer wore a custom gown fit for royalty made by Donatella Versace, which included off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a deep leg slit. As for the groom, Sam kept it simple for the big day, opting to wear a Versace suit.
As far as the star-studded guest list for the pink-themed ceremony, plenty of the pair's closest family and friends were in attendance including Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez and Madonna.
However, a few family members were MIA for the day such as Britney's mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her two sons, Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15 (with ex Kevin Federline). And although Sean and Jayden weren't present, an attorney for Kevin told TMZ that "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."
Britney and Sam's vows come almost six years after the two first met while on set filming her music video, "Slumber Party."
Soon another meeting, the two began dating, which eventually led Sam to pop the question in romantic fashion five years later, in September 2021. Alongside an Instagram post showcasing her gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring, Britney couldn't contain her excitement as she wrote, "I can't f--king believe it."
Earlier that month, an insider close to the personal trainer noted told E! News all about the thoughtful process that went into Sam's intimate proposal. "Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam said in early September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."
As the source pointed out, "Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms." Referring to her 13-year conservatorship ending in 2021, the insider continued, "Sam also understands how close they are to being out of the woods, and it's definitely motivating him to think big."
But it's clear that the two—who shared their pregnancy and subsequent loss earlier this year—are thinking big beyond their nuptials. "They are both feeling so happy and fulfilled in their work and in their relationship," the source added. "They only elevate one another as a couple and bring out the best in each other."
