Britney Spears' Parents and Sister Not Invited to Wedding With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Teases Wedding Date

Perhaps Britney Spears is just a little overprotective of her guest list.

As the countdown continues for the pop star's wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari, new details are being revealed as to who—and who's not—invited to the special ceremony.

E! News has learned Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears will be missing from the celebrations as they were not invited.

A source also confirms that the superstar singer's kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, won't be by their mom's side on her special day. However, before any rumors of tension start, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

So who is expected to have a seat at this wedding ceremony on June 9? Fans believe Sam's sister Fay Asghari will be in attendance after she posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with the text, "Super excited for today."