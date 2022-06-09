See Sam Asghari Hit the Gym Before Wedding to Britney Spears

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

Sam Asghari stepped into the gym before he steps up to the altar.

Sam was photographed at an Equinox gym in Los Angeles on June 9, just hours before he is set to tie the knot with Britney Spears. For his pre-nuptials outing, the 28-year-old sported an orange sleeveless hoodie paired with blue camouflage shorts and sneakers, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.

Sam and Britney's special day comes nearly seven months after the "I Wanna Go" singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated. E! News learned that Britney's father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, along with her mother, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears did not receive invites to the wedding.

In addition to their absence, a source confirmed to E! News Britney's sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, will not be present to see their mom and Sam say "I do."