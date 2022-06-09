Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut at Jennifer Lopez Film Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have kept much of their romance private. But on June 8, the American Idol host and the model made a rare red carpet appearance for Jennifer Lopez's new movie.

Dim the lights, here we go.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just reached a milestone in their relationship.

The American Idol host and the model made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix documentary Halftime at the opening night of New York's Tribeca Festival on June 8. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed for pictures before heading in to see the film.

They weren't the only stars in attendance. Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda, French Montana, Rosanna Arquette, Tayshia Adams, Joe and Melissa Gorga, Hoda Kotb and of course J.Lo were also among the celebrity guests.

Ryan and Aubrey met last year. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram New Year's Eve alongside a photo of the duo. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

And while the two have appeared on Aubrey's Instagram account and have been spotted on a few joint public outings, they've kept much of their relationship private.

Although it looks like they've already received the stamp of approval from Ryan's Live cohost Kelly Ripa, who met Aubrey at a birthday party for Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos.

"If you two break up, I will go into seclusion," Kelly told Ryan during an April episode of their morning show. "I am so fond of her."

But there was one thing Mark wanted to know about their romance. "He goes, 'She's really tall. She's taller than you and much taller in heels. How's that work?'" Ryan remembered the Riverdale actor asking, later adding. "He's like, 'What about when you all walk together? Who's arm goes where?'"        

Halftime premieres on Netflix June 14.

