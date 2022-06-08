Mama June Causes Pumpkin and Josh Marital Strife in This Road to Redemption Sneak Peek

Mama June's new relationship is messing with her daughter's marriage.
June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and her husband Josh Efird discuss June's latest shenanigans and how it's negatively impacting their relationship in this exclusive clip from the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.
"Did you see that s--t about Mama?" Pumpkin asks Josh. The "s--t" Pumpkin is referring to is the news that June is dating a mysterious 24-year-old.
Not only that, Pumpkin speculates that June stranded her own daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, to rush home to her new boy toy.
"Now she's living over there with some 24-year-old guy," Pumpkin says. "Damn, you can't just sit f--kin' down for a minute?"
Josh feigns shock as his wife complains about her mother, which probably isn't the best approach. "I'm shocked," Josh jests. "I mean, never seen it coming. Did you?"
Pumpkin isn't in a joking mood, responding "What a smart ass, shut up."
Jokes aside, Pumpkin and Josh reveal that June's constant headline-making ways have taken a real toll on their union. In a confessional, Pumpkin admits "Over the last couple of years, Mama has been a lot of me and Josh's marriage problems."
However, the young couple says they're doing their best to make positive strides.
"We're trying to put our marriage at the very top priority," Pumpkin says, "and our biggest thing in order to do that is letting Josh be able to walk away when either Mama is being talked about or physically here."
If it's any consolation, June's relationship with the 24-year-old didn't last, and on March 23 she married 34-year-old Justin Stroud in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on June and Justin's sixth anniversary.
Mama June: Road To Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.