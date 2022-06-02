See Mama June Marry Justin Stroud in First Photos From Courthouse Wedding Ceremony

Here comes Mama June! And this time, she's a bride.
Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that June "Mama June" Shannon quietly married Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23. Now, fans are getting their first look at what the private wedding looked line.
In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, June is spotted inside the courtroom wearing a black t-shirt and leggings. As for the groom, he also kept things casual with a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and a gold necklace.
And while it's unclear if cameras were rolling as part of their WEtv reality show Mama June: Road to Redemption, a photographer certainly caught the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.
"I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors," Mama June wrote on Instagram. "YES, me and @officialsmallz1 really got married back in March 23 on our six-month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment."
While June has spent several years documenting her life on reality TV, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has tried to keep her latest romantic relationship on the private side. But during a recent interview with E! News, June couldn't help but gush about the special man in her life.
"People who know me say, ‘You just seem so much happier,'" she said in May. "People are going to see that he's amazing and he's not going no where. This one I'm not going to let get away."
As for the critics who question his intentions, June assures viewers that Justin is here for the right reasons.
"He is not here for the clout. He's not here for the money. He don't give a s--t what's in the bank account," she told E! News. "He's got his own life, his own money, his own s--t, his own goals."
As the couple celebrates their newlywed status, keep reading to see exclusive photos from their special wedding ceremony.
To see more of June and Justin's romance, watch Mama June: Road to Redemption Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WEtv.